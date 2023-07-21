Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 61.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,590 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $45,866,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,818,000 after acquiring an additional 431,262 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,873,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,197,000 after acquiring an additional 342,927 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 139.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,062,000 after purchasing an additional 331,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 520,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,123,000 after purchasing an additional 240,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.88.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $117.10 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.60 and a 52-week high of $121.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.63 and a 200-day moving average of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.08). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.46 million. Equities research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Euronet Worldwide

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $6,034,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,487,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,509,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Euronet Worldwide

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.