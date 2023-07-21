Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 89.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 155,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,374,915 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 847.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 109,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 98,133 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 46,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LUMN shares. Raymond James raised shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.11.

Lumen Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.05. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $11.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

