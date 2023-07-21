Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,055 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Li-Cycle were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 13.2% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 48,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 37.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 14.3% in the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 13.7% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 115,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 13,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 45,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Li-Cycle stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.36.

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LICY. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Li-Cycle from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. TD Securities reduced their price target on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Thursday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.71.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

