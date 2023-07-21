Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 1,203 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 35,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 19,559 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in EPR Properties by 16.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EPR Properties by 23.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in EPR Properties by 2.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James cut shares of EPR Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JMP Securities raised shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.94.

EPR Properties Trading Up 1.1 %

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of EPR opened at $45.76 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $33.92 and a 1-year high of $55.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.41 and a 200 day moving average of $41.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 8.01 and a quick ratio of 8.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 147.98%.

About EPR Properties

(Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.