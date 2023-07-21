Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 1,320 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 36.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Morningstar by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Morningstar by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Morningstar by 7,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Morningstar by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar Price Performance

Morningstar stock opened at $212.70 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.28 and a 12 month high of $261.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.81 and its 200-day moving average is $208.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 545.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $479.70 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 0.89%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 384.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total value of $124,549.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,160.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total value of $124,549.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,160.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $2,315,418.28. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,293,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,978,398.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,635 shares of company stock worth $18,260,948. Insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Morningstar in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Morningstar Profile

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.