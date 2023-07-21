Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 1,450 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 70.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Benchmark Electronics Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BHE opened at $26.76 on Friday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $953.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.06.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 33.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

