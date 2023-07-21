Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 2,702 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,221 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 152,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 23,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CubeSmart

In other news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 42,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $1,951,172.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,631 shares in the company, valued at $12,780,803.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 42,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $1,951,172.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,780,803.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 16,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $764,354.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,691,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,485 shares of company stock worth $3,391,277. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $44.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.11. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $36.82 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 126.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James lowered CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Articles

