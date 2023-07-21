Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 512 Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Enovis were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENOV. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,935,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,978,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,546,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Enovis by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,408,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,408,000 after purchasing an additional 557,253 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Enovis by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,762,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,867,000 after purchasing an additional 450,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $79,823.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,901 shares in the company, valued at $680,499.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Enovis news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $79,823.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,499.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 645 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $34,939.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,479.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,108 shares of company stock worth $119,139 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enovis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Enovis from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Enovis in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Enovis in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.86.

Shares of Enovis stock opened at $65.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.23 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.10. Enovis Co. has a 12 month low of $43.88 and a 12 month high of $66.71.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enovis Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

