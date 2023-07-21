Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes $400,000 Position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSG. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 86,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 138,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 24,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,239,000. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust alerts:

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Price Performance

Shares of GSG stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.04. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $23.54.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Company Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.