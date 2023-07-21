Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes $438,000 Position in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 50,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBAY. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY opened at $11.27 on Friday. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $12.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average of $8.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 0.33.

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $197,480.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $197,480.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $136,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $51,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,247 shares of company stock worth $784,694. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CBAY shares. StockNews.com downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

