Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes $484,000 Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,695 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synovus Financial

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory bought 2,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,660.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,776.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Daniel Zachary Bishop bought 1,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,846.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory bought 2,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $60,660.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 28,809 shares in the company, valued at $873,776.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 11,375 shares of company stock worth $309,411. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SNV stock opened at $33.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $44.91.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.40 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNV. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.59.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Stories

