Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes Position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLWS. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 55.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 416,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 148,027 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 8.3% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 14,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 6.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 623,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 39,790 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors own 38.04% of the company’s stock.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance

1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average of $9.52. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $506.26 million, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $417.57 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLWS shares. TheStreet cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

(Free Report)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.