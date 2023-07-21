Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,526 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CYBR. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at $57,604,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,479,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,143,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,305,000 after acquiring an additional 335,266 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at about $37,337,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the third quarter valued at about $24,857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised CyberArk Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial started coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.77.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $153.66 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.19 and a 1 year high of $169.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -49.25 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.54 and its 200-day moving average is $143.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $161.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.10 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. Equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

