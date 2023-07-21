Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NCR in the 4th quarter valued at $30,113,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in NCR by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,449,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,431,000 after buying an additional 1,245,050 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NCR by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,046,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,587 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NCR by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,602,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,902,000 after purchasing an additional 991,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NCR by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,170,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,366,000 after purchasing an additional 953,677 shares during the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NCR opened at $26.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $35.42.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 1.31%. On average, analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Profile

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

