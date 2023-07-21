Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes Position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 78.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the first quarter worth about $223,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $23.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $846.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2,363.00 and a beta of 0.84. Nevro Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.32.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $96.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.35 million. Nevro had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 34.61%. Nevro’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVRO shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Nevro in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Nevro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

In related news, Director Shawn Mccormick purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.88 per share, with a total value of $171,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,694.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

