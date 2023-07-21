Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes Position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. 45.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RRR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.22.

Red Rock Resorts Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ RRR opened at $50.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 2.13. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $50.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.28. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 808.22% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $433.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.03%.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

