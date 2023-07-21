Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,904 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at $44,110,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,870 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $87,142,000 after purchasing an additional 952,720 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $152,573,000 after purchasing an additional 318,347 shares during the period. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at $8,311,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,411,591 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $156,921,000 after purchasing an additional 180,783 shares during the period. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on STM. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on STMicroelectronics from 55.00 to 54.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.22.

STMicroelectronics Price Performance

NYSE:STM opened at $50.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.59. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $53.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.39 and a 200 day moving average of $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.58.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 35.62% and a net margin of 25.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

