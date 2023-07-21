Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes Position in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 61,144 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Teekay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in Teekay by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 123,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Teekay by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 396,236 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 41,509 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay during the first quarter worth approximately $563,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Teekay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Teekay Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TK stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.67. The company has a market cap of $609.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.81. Teekay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.87.

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $294.51 million for the quarter. Teekay had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 9.04%.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management and technical management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

