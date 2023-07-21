Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report) by 85.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,421 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REM. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 1,211.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 313,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,252,000 after acquiring an additional 289,880 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 18,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of REM opened at $24.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day moving average is $22.99. The stock has a market cap of $647.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.50.

About iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.