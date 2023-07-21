Madison Wealth Partners Inc Has $4.72 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,612 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.4% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.44.

Insider Transactions at Apple

Apple Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $193.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $198.23. The company has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

