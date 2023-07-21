Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marin Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRIN opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. Marin Software has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Marin Software alerts:

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.58 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 113.22% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%.

Institutional Trading of Marin Software

Marin Software Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRIN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marin Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 190,113 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Marin Software in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.