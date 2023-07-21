Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Marin Software Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MRIN opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. Marin Software has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.43.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.58 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 113.22% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%.
Marin Software Company Profile
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
