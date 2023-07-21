Marino Stram & Associates LLC Trims Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,506 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,929 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.5% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Trading Down 1.0 %

Apple stock opened at $193.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.46 and a 200 day moving average of $163.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $198.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apple from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.44.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

