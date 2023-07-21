Mark R. Widmar Sells 3,982 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 3,982 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $816,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,181 shares in the company, valued at $17,667,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $198.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.35 and its 200-day moving average is $190.29. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.08 and a 52-week high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 508.99 and a beta of 1.36.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $277.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $162.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $194.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $204.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 5.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 996 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 2.0% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 2.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

