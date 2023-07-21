Marlio Charles Mosseri Buys 9,149 Shares of Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) Stock

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCTGet Free Report) major shareholder Marlio Charles Mosseri acquired 9,149 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $135,771.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,563,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,046,228.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Marlio Charles Mosseri also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, July 11th, Marlio Charles Mosseri acquired 10,000 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $153,600.00.
  • On Friday, July 7th, Marlio Charles Mosseri acquired 8,948 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $135,920.12.
  • On Wednesday, July 5th, Marlio Charles Mosseri acquired 1,176 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.52 per share, with a total value of $18,251.52.
  • On Monday, June 26th, Marlio Charles Mosseri purchased 16,760 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.46 per share, with a total value of $275,869.60.
  • On Friday, June 23rd, Marlio Charles Mosseri purchased 73,175 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $1,275,440.25.
  • On Wednesday, June 21st, Marlio Charles Mosseri purchased 6,091 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.71 per share, with a total value of $107,871.61.
  • On Thursday, June 15th, Marlio Charles Mosseri purchased 32,124 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.71 per share, with a total value of $568,916.04.

Nuvectis Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ NVCT opened at $14.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 0.16. Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $18.65.

Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCTGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.17. On average, analysts predict that Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvectis Pharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCT. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuvectis Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Nuvectis Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nuvectis Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Nuvectis Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Nuvectis Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Nuvectis Pharma Company Profile

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate that inhibits the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.

