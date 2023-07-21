Marlio Charles Mosseri Buys 9,149 Shares of Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) Stock

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Marlio Charles Mosseri acquired 9,149 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $135,771.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,563,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,046,228.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Marlio Charles Mosseri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 11th, Marlio Charles Mosseri acquired 10,000 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $153,600.00.

On Friday, July 7th, Marlio Charles Mosseri acquired 8,948 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $135,920.12.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Marlio Charles Mosseri acquired 1,176 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.52 per share, with a total value of $18,251.52.

On Monday, June 26th, Marlio Charles Mosseri purchased 16,760 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.46 per share, with a total value of $275,869.60.

On Friday, June 23rd, Marlio Charles Mosseri purchased 73,175 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $1,275,440.25.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Marlio Charles Mosseri purchased 6,091 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.71 per share, with a total value of $107,871.61.

On Thursday, June 15th, Marlio Charles Mosseri purchased 32,124 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.71 per share, with a total value of $568,916.04.

Nuvectis Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ NVCT opened at $14.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 0.16. Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $18.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvectis Pharma

Nuvectis Pharma ( NASDAQ:NVCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.17. On average, analysts predict that Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCT. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuvectis Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Nuvectis Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nuvectis Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Nuvectis Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Nuvectis Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Nuvectis Pharma Company Profile

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate that inhibits the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.

