Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $223.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

VAC opened at $132.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $117.85 and a 52-week high of $165.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.82. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.00.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.70. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Featured Stories

