Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 636,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,945 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $31,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Trading Down 1.4 %

MAS stock opened at $59.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.22. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $61.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.52.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $11,239,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,972,229.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 287,151 shares of company stock valued at $16,606,832. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.46.

About Masco

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.