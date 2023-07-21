Mason & Associates Inc Purchases 795 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mason & Associates Inc grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,718 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.6% of Mason & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $183.86 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.44.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $193.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

