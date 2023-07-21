Maxim Power (TSE:MXG) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.19

Maxim Power Corp. (TSE:MXG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.19 and traded as high as C$4.62. Maxim Power shares last traded at C$4.59, with a volume of 493 shares changing hands.

Maxim Power Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$230.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.11.

Maxim Power (TSE:MXG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Maxim Power had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 31.41%. On average, analysts expect that Maxim Power Corp. will post 0.0839963 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maxim Power Company Profile

Maxim Power Corp., a power producer company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of power generation facilities in Canada. The company operates Milner power plant, a gas-fired turbine generator located in Grande Cache, Alberta. Maxim Power Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

