MBA Advisors LLC Sells 120 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

MBA Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,962 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.8% of MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,465 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 11,459 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.3% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,380 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,777,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 5.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 63,113 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.54.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $346.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $332.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

