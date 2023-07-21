MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Holdings Lowered by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 32.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in MercadoLibre by 129.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MELI. New Street Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered MercadoLibre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,491.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,198.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $60.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,223.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,191.98. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $720.84 and a 52 week high of $1,365.64.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

