Michael J. Labarre Sells 10,000 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $404,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,737,461.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %

HALO stock opened at $42.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.46. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $59.46.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $162.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.20 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 184.32% and a net margin of 25.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Halozyme Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,335,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,273,000 after purchasing an additional 38,342 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,140,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,061 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,295,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,033,000 after purchasing an additional 311,370 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,200,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,226,000 after purchasing an additional 595,220 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,631,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,493,000 after purchasing an additional 116,290 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HALO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.