Michael P. Connors Sells 50,000 Shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Stock

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) CEO Michael P. Connors sold 50,000 shares of Information Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,547,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,791,682.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Information Services Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:III opened at $5.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $256.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.89. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $7.76.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.88 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 6.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Information Services Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $0.045 dividend. This is an increase from Information Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

III has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Information Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Information Services Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Information Services Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 31,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Information Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Information Services Group by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Information Services Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 547,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Information Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.