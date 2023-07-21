Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,124 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.3% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,465 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $1,080,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 11,459 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total transaction of $1,584,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,305,363.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $346.87 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $366.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $332.84 and its 200-day moving average is $289.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.54.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.