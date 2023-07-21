Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,247 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 0.9% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 111.7% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.54.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $346.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $366.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $332.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

