Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,099 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.3% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,017,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,053,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553,188 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,638,815,000 after acquiring an additional 14,652,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,218,570 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,649,717,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,774 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $346.87 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $366.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $332.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $348.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

