Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,170 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.4% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 79.9% in the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,465 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 11,459 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.3% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,380 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,777,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.54.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Down 2.3 %

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $346.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.86. The company has a market cap of $2.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.