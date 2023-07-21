Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Decreased by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,724 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 0.6% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $346.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $332.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $366.78.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Microsoft from $348.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.54.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

