Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $385.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MSFT. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $336.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.54.

Microsoft Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $346.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $332.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.86. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $366.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $147,714,197,000 after buying an additional 6,129,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,824,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,554 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 200,523,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,810,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,712 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,302,677,000 after acquiring an additional 556,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after buying an additional 150,053,637 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

