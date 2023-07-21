Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $405.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $340.00 to $405.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.76% from the stock’s current price.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Microsoft from $332.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.54.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $346.87 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.86.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

