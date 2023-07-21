Mike Ouimette Sells 12,778 Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Stock

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 12,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $230,131.78. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 65,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,215.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance

PLRX opened at $17.50 on Friday. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $36.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.73 and a 200-day moving average of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 25.41 and a current ratio of 25.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.25.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.01). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.05% and a negative net margin of 1,359.22%. The company had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 million. Equities analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLRX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 73.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Featured Stories

