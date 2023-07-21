Mizuho Increases Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $30.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $27.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.23% from the stock’s previous close.

RIVN has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. DA Davidson raised shares of Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.11.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.08. Rivian Automotive has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $40.86. The company has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.97 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 292.63% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 595.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.43) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $452,730.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,198.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $49,698.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,304 shares in the company, valued at $991,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $452,730.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,198.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,423 shares of company stock worth $793,029. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,626 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 228,063 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 19,381 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,051,168 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $19,373,000 after buying an additional 52,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.