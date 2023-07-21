ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ModivCare were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

Get ModivCare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MODV. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of ModivCare from $145.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ModivCare from $120.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of ModivCare from $143.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ModivCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

ModivCare Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ModivCare stock opened at $51.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.78 million, a PE ratio of -19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.66. ModivCare Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.32 and a twelve month high of $121.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $663.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.74 million. ModivCare had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 26.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ModivCare

In other ModivCare news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 108,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.95 per share, for a total transaction of $5,726,277.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,507,340 shares in the company, valued at $79,813,653. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 193,233 shares of company stock worth $10,396,322. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

About ModivCare

(Free Report)

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.