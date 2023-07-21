Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $726,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 143.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MHK opened at $110.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -49.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.98. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.01 and a 12-month high of $137.41.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.47. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MHK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Loop Capital raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

