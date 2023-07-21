Monte Financial Group LLC Reduces Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Monte Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.6% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 6.1 %

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JNJ opened at $168.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.55. The company has a market cap of $437.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

