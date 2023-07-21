Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) PT Raised to $100.00 at Bank of America

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.65.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:MS opened at $93.81 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $74.67 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.