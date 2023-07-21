Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $49.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Carrier Global Stock Down 1.0 %

Carrier Global stock opened at $54.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.12. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $55.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrier Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 124.2% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

