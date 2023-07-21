Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 21.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.75 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.19.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $8.39.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 45.59% and a return on equity of 41.76%. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 4,550.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,735,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,678,000 after buying an additional 21,268,002 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 269.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,958,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,079,000 after buying an additional 10,175,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,047,000 after buying an additional 9,882,224 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 61.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,513,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $127,570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

