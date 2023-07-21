Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Mueller Industries in the second quarter worth $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 54.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MLI opened at $91.08 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.10 and a 1 year high of $91.83. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.98 and a 200-day moving average of $74.15.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 38.46%. The company had revenue of $971.19 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 500 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $35,235.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $845,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 13,800 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total transaction of $1,099,032.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,283,596. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $35,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $845,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,740 shares of company stock valued at $3,829,981. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th.

Mueller Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.