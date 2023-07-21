MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Stock Rating Lowered by Sidoti

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $163.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Sidoti’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MYRG. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $137.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

MYR Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $150.51 on Wednesday. MYR Group has a twelve month low of $76.97 and a twelve month high of $156.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.75 and a 200 day moving average of $120.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MYR Group

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.32. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $811.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MYR Group will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 6,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 585.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

