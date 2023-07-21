Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Lifted to Buy at Benchmark

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

NBR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Nabors Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Nabors Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Nabors Industries from $110.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.86.

Nabors Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NBR opened at $115.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.55. Nabors Industries has a 52-week low of $83.05 and a 52-week high of $190.90.

Institutional Trading of Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($1.61). The company had revenue of $789.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.96 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 26.14% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nabors Industries will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBR. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the first quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 165.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 89.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 43.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

